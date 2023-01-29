Japan keen to invest more after Bangladesh's LDC graduation: Minister

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori has said that after Bangladesh's LDC graduation in 2026, Japan will be by Bangladesh's side.

He also said, Bangladesh has started preparing to face the challenges after LDC graduation at the right time. Japan will continue all kinds of cooperation for the development of Bangladesh, said the ambassador during a view exchange meeting with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in his office at the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday (29 January).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP said, Bangladesh has a long history of trade and economic relations with Japan. Japan is a major development partner of Bangladesh.

He also said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the work of building 100 Special Economic Zones in important places of the country is progressing rapidly. Japan has also invested here.

Bangladesh expects more investment from Japan, he added.

Commerce Minister said, Bangladesh will graduate LDC in 2026, work is underway to form trade agreements like preferential trade agreement (PTA) or free trade agreement (FTA) to get trade benefits from different countries.

Japan has already expressed great interest in this matter, the process is underway, said the minister.

Japan is forming a joint working group with government officials and relevant experts to determine the steps to be taken to form the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Noor Md Mahbubul Haque was present at the meeting.