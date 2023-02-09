Japan keen to invest another fertiliser factory in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has expressed interest in setting up another fertiliser factory like Ghorashal Fertiliser Factory in Ashuganj, Bangladesh.

The JBIC has also shown interest financing in different sectors including sugar, automobile and electronic.

The information came today while meeting between Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu at Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release.

Humayun said Japan is helping Bangladesh in agriculture and industry in various ways.

"We are working together on setting up fertilizer plant. The development of Japanese economic zone in Narayanganj is ongoing," he added.

