Japan keen to import potato from Bangladesh: Agri minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 06:55 pm

Related News

Japan keen to import potato from Bangladesh: Agri minister

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Japan keen to import potato from Bangladesh: Agri minister

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque has said a Japanese company is willing to import potatoes from Bangladesh.

Seiya Kadou, top official of the Japanese company, expressed his interest to import Valencia variety of potatoes from Bangladesh during a meeting with Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzak at Westin Hotel in Tokyo on Thursday (27 April).

ACI Agribusiness President FH Ansari was also present at the meeting. 

"The decision to declare potatoes as a non-regulated crop or denotify them was made to facilitate the introduction of privately imported improved varieties. The cultivation of these exportable potato varieties has created a significant opportunity for potato exports," said the minister.

Samples of Valencia variety potatoes from Bangladesh were tested in a Japanese laboratory, Japanese company official Seiya Kado said, adding that the tests showed that this type of potato is of high quality and delicious in taste. 

In 2020, after the declaration of potatoes as a non-regulated crop, ACI Seed registered ACI Potato-10 (Valencia) potato seed, imported from the Netherlands. This variety contains approximately 21% dry matter and is well-suited for industrial purposes.
 

Top News

Potato / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

9h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

7h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

10m | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

2h | TBS Stories
Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan