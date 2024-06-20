Japan-bound technical interns will be honoured with remittance awards: State minister

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury distributes smart cards and certificates to Japan-bound technical interns free of cost at the Bangladesh-German Technical Training Centre in the capital’s Mirpur on 20 June. Photo: PID

Japan-bound technical interns who would send remittances through legal channels will be honoured with remittance awards, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (20 June).

"They are going to Japan legally without any cost. I hope that they will enhance Bangladesh's image on the international stage," the state minister made the remarks at a programme to distribute smart cards and certificates to Japan-bound technical interns free of cost at the Bangladesh-German Technical Training Centre in the capital's Mirpur.

"Each of them serves as a representative of Bangladesh. Their work, conduct, and behaviour will bring honour to the country. However, if they engage in misconduct, it will bring shame to themselves, their families, and the nation," he added.

The minister said everyone must work together to send skilled manpower abroad.

"There is no dignity anywhere at home or abroad without skill."

The minister further said, "To ensure the sustainable development of Bangladesh's labour market abroad, we must enhance the skills of our workers.

"Our technical training centres will play a crucial role in achieving this goal."