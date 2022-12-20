Japan-Bangladesh trade body pays courtesy call on industries minister

Photo: Courtesy

A delegation of the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) paid a courtesy call on Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday (18 December).

Hikari Kawai, president of JBCCI led the delegation, said a press release.

During the courtesy call, the JBCCI delegation members discussed briefly on enhancing trade and investments between Japan and Bangladesh.

The delegation included Hikari Kawai (President), Md Anwar Shahid (Secretary General), Md Shariful Alam (Advisor), Mohammed Sohel (Director), Saori Fujimoto (Director), Nayeemur Rahman (Director) and Md Emran (Executive Director).

In the meeting, JBCCI members discussed matters regarding industries like- automobile, light engineering, pharmaceuticals, SME development, policies on import duties and training centres for skill development of man power in Bangladesh.

The industries minister expressed appreciation for JBCCI's continuous work to promote opportunities of FDI in Bangladesh.