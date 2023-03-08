Japan approves Tk29 million grant for Bangladesh

The Japanese government has extended a grant to PRISM Bangladesh Foundation, a Bangladeshi NGO.

IWAMA Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, signed the 'grant contracts' for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) at the Embassy of Japan with the organization on Wednesday (8 March).

PRISM Bangladesh Foundation has been awarded the grant for the project for construction of medical waste management centre in Kushtia District, reads a press release.

PRISM is implementing multiple medical waste disposal activities and sanitation improvement activities in urban areas, and providing microcredit to poor farmers and women.

With the assistance of the GGHSP funding, PRISM will construct a Medical Waste Management plant in Kushtia City Corporation and install medical waste collection vehicles, medical waste autoclave, and steam boiler with water softener at the plant.

The project through its plant will properly manage and dispose medical wastes of healthcare establishments in Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Meherpur and Chuadanga, improve the health and safety of people involved in the waste collection and disposal profession, solve the social and environmental problems caused by medical waste, and the overall living and sanitary environment of the target areas.

Japan has supported 212 NGO projects through its GGHSP since 1989 with the view to enhancing economic and social human security in the grass-roots levels. The total sum of these GGHSP grants extended to NGOs in Bangladesh to date amounts approximately to $16.78 million.

