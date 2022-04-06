Japan Ambassador visits Rohingya refugees in Bhasan Char

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:31 pm

Related News

Japan Ambassador visits Rohingya refugees in Bhasan Char

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, paid a visit to the Rohingya refugees residing in Bhasan Char on 30-31 March to observe The United Nation's responses.

The mission moved from Chattogram port to Bhasan Char in LCU of Bangladesh Navy, along with over 2,000 Rohingya who relocated to the island on the same day of Japan's visit, said a press release on Wednesday (6 April).

Delegations visited the hospitals, food distribution points, livelihood project, embankment, education centre and the community centres for women and children. They had discussions with A-RRRC, Shamsuddoga Nayan and Project Director of Ashrayam-3 project Rashed Sattan.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The ambassador expressed his appreciation to the work of United Nations agencies, NGOs, Navy and the government of Bangladesh for delivering services to the refugees despite financial and resource constraints.

"It was truly eye opening to see the humanitarian responses and efforts of UNHCR, WFP and NGOs such as Brac, Friendship, GK, Islamic Relief, BDRCS, Qatar Charity, and CODEC.Bangladesh has established solid facilities and infrastructure. While talking with the Rohingya, I realised that they relocated from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char in pursuit of a better life, opportunities and security," he remarked.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Earlier in January, Japan funded $2million to UNHCR and WFP to support their operations on Bhasan Char. The mission aimed to overview the ongoing activities under Japan's funding, as well as explore possible bilateral assistance by JICA in the future.

"Despite the initial $2million funding of Japan and the following support by other donors, there seemed to be considerable gaps in services and an additional funding requirement for further humanitarian responses. I hope the operations on the island will expand to provide more support to the refugees, and Japan will continue supporting the UN and the NGOs," said the ambassador.

 "Japan plans to further cooperate with the relevant agencies for better living conditions of Rohingya and host communities both in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, while making effort for early repatriation to Myanmar," states the media release.

Yuho Hayakawa, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh, also attended the two-day mission.

Rohingya refugee / Bhasan Char / Ito Naoki / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

3h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

4h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

17h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

17h | Videos
Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

17h | Videos
Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?