Japan Ambassador visits Rohingya refugees in Bhasan Char

Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, paid a visit to the Rohingya refugees residing in Bhasan Char on 30-31 March to observe The United Nation's responses.

The mission moved from Chattogram port to Bhasan Char in LCU of Bangladesh Navy, along with over 2,000 Rohingya who relocated to the island on the same day of Japan's visit, said a press release on Wednesday (6 April).

Delegations visited the hospitals, food distribution points, livelihood project, embankment, education centre and the community centres for women and children. They had discussions with A-RRRC, Shamsuddoga Nayan and Project Director of Ashrayam-3 project Rashed Sattan.

Photo: Courtesy

The ambassador expressed his appreciation to the work of United Nations agencies, NGOs, Navy and the government of Bangladesh for delivering services to the refugees despite financial and resource constraints.

"It was truly eye opening to see the humanitarian responses and efforts of UNHCR, WFP and NGOs such as Brac, Friendship, GK, Islamic Relief, BDRCS, Qatar Charity, and CODEC.Bangladesh has established solid facilities and infrastructure. While talking with the Rohingya, I realised that they relocated from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char in pursuit of a better life, opportunities and security," he remarked.

Photo: Courtesy

Earlier in January, Japan funded $2million to UNHCR and WFP to support their operations on Bhasan Char. The mission aimed to overview the ongoing activities under Japan's funding, as well as explore possible bilateral assistance by JICA in the future.

"Despite the initial $2million funding of Japan and the following support by other donors, there seemed to be considerable gaps in services and an additional funding requirement for further humanitarian responses. I hope the operations on the island will expand to provide more support to the refugees, and Japan will continue supporting the UN and the NGOs," said the ambassador.

"Japan plans to further cooperate with the relevant agencies for better living conditions of Rohingya and host communities both in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, while making effort for early repatriation to Myanmar," states the media release.

Yuho Hayakawa, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh, also attended the two-day mission.