JaPa MP joins chorus against corruption

Jatiyo Party MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmed today (29 June) claimed that 90% of government officials and employees are involved in corruption.

He said this while participating in the discussion of amendments on the Finance Bill in the parliament.

He said everyone who works in customs has two or three houses in Dhaka city. "Those who work in the forest department own two or three gold shops," he said.

He said if the prime minister takes action then we can prevent corruption.

"If not, the rate at which big officials and employees are being corrupt, what will we do? We are helpless. There are many government officials who are helpless. Because here 90% people are on that side [corruption], what will the rest do?"

Mentioning that an affidavit has to be given during the election for the candidates, Hafiz said this document be made public.

"But if the government officials and employees who entered the service first gave an affidavit, then five-ten years to give an affidavit and they were discussed and criticised, then the key to corruption would be closed. Otherwise it won't stop."

He said that the government has received a lot of praise. But if only corruption can be stopped, the name of the prime minister will be written in golden letters as Bangabandhu's name is written in history.

"Taking action will prevent corruption. As MPs have records, it seems that corruption can be eradicated if records are prepared for all government officials."

Independent MP of Kurigram-2 Constituency Hamidul Haque Khandkar said that black money whitening opportunity is the government's dual policy.

"On the one hand, you will say that the government has zero tolerance against corruption, on the other hand, it will condone corruption. Is it possible? Those who earn legitimate income will have to pay 30% tax, and those who whitewash black money will have to pay 15% tax. Whose interest is it? It does not seem to fall within any ethics."