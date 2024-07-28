Father picked up by police, daughter Jannatul thinks he is in Singapore

Bangladesh

Nazmus Sakib Sadi
28 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 03:29 pm

Manzoor, who lived in Jamalpur, was picked up by police from Karwan Bazar around 3pm on Saturday. Later a case of arson and vandalism was filed against him at Tejgaon Police Station, said Manzoor’s wife Taslima

Jannatul curiously looks at the camera while her mother, not in the frame, tries to get information about her father at a Dhaka court in Dhaka on Saturday. The four-year-old is unaware that her vegetable vendor father was picked up by police and faces case over the recent violence. Photo: TBS
Jannatul curiously looks at the camera while her mother, not in the frame, tries to get information about her father at a Dhaka court in Dhaka on Saturday. The four-year-old is unaware that her vegetable vendor father was picked up by police and faces case over the recent violence. Photo: TBS

"My father went to Singapore. He'll come tomorrow in a blue car," said 4-year-old Jannatul, daughter of vegetable trader Manzoor, while waiting with her mother in the lower court premises.

Manzoor, who lived in Jamalpur, was picked up by police from Karwan Bazar around 3pm on Saturday (28 July). Later a case of arson and vandalism was filed against him at Tejgaon Police Station, said Manzoor's wife Taslima.

She told The Business Standard that her husband is a simple man. "We have a family with a son and a daughter, supported by his business in the market." 

She added, "I've heard that a political case has been filed against him. He doesn't know anything about politics; he just supports his family through his business and has never had any disputes with anyone."

Taslima continued, "He was taken to the police station at night. Since then, I've been carrying my little girl around—first to the police station and then to the court. The girl wants to see her father. It's now 3pm, and I don't know where to go or what to do."

At the Dhaka lower court yesterday (27 July), many families claimed their detained loved ones—children, brothers, or husbands—were innocent and had no connection to the recent violence.

Advocate Delwar Jahan Rumi, who is handling various such cases, said, "Many people don't know which police station their relatives are in due to the sudden detentions. This not only delays finding them but also deprives the victims of their legal rights."

