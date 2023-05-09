Jamuna TV journalist found dead at Dhaka residence

Police have recovered the hanging body of a Jamuna Television journalist from his flat in a seven-story building at Kalabagan Lake Circus Road in the capital on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Kudrat-e-Khoda, 27, newsroom editor of Jamuna Television multimedia desk.

Quoting his family, Saiful Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Kalabagan Police Station, said some residents of a neighboring building noticed his room open and his body hanging.

Being informed by them, police rushed to spot and recovered the body at around 11.45 pm, the OC added.

He said the man had a relationship with a girl for 7 years that deteriorated recently.

Kudrat talked last with his mother at around 4pm on Monday, said the OC.