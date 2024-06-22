Jamuna River swelling up, likely to cross danger mark

The water level of the Jamuna River has continued to rise for almost a week.

It may persist for 4 or 5 more days and cross the danger level, said Nazmul Hossain, sub-divisional engineer (Headquarters) of the Water Development Board.

Due to the rise in the water level of the river, many low-lying areas of the 5 upazilas in the district along the banks of the river have already been submerged and new areas are being flooded, he added.

Shahjadpur, Kazipur and Sirajganj Sadar upazilas are particularly hard-hit and various crops in most of the lower areas have been submerged. Besides, erosion has also started in various parts of these upazilas.

Meanwhile, locals affected by the erosion complained about the lack of initiatives by the local water development board.

However, denying the complaint, Engineer Nazmul Hossain said measures are being taken to prevent erosion, added Nazmul Hossain.

Teesta River in Lalmonirhat fall below danger level

Though the flood situation of the Teesta River in the northern district of Lalmonirhat has slightly improved, people of low-lying areas along the river are still facing hardships.

The water flow in the country's largest irrigation project, the Teesta Barrage, was nearly at danger levels for the past few days.

However, as of 6am on Saturday, the water level dropped to 51 centimetres below the danger mark, and by 9am, it had further decreased to 53 centimetres below.

The flooding deteriorated last Wednesday when water levels at the Teesta's Dalia point rose, causing inundation of the low-lying areas along the riverbanks.

By Friday morning, the water had started to recede, leading to some improvement in the flood situation. Nonetheless, the situation has not yet returned to normal.

In several areas such as Gokunda, Kalmati, Gobardhan, and the riverine chars and lowlands in the Sadar and Aditmari upazilas, many homes are still waterlogged.

Seedbeds of Aman paddy and other croplands remain submerged along with resurfacing the roads in the river chars and lowlands.

While water has drained from some higher ground houses, mud remains both inside and outside, making movement difficult for residents. Many tube wells and toilets are still underwater.

Flood-affected residents alleged that they have received no governmental or non-governmental aid.

Sunil Kumar, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said that water levels in the northern rivers of the country might decrease in the next 24 hours.

However, he also warned that water levels might rise again over the next 48 to 72 hours.