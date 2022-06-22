Jamuna River flowing 64cm over danger level in Bogura

TBS Report 
22 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 02:11 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Jamuna River is flowing a whopping 64cm above the danger level in Bogura.

The water has increased in the river at the Sariakandi Point due to heavy rainfall and onrush of hilly water, said the district's Water Development Board Executive Engineer Mahbubur Rahman. 

As a result, chars under 11 unions of Sariakandi, Sonatala and Dhunat upazilas are now submerged in floodwaters. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"The danger level for Jamuna River is set at 16.70m. The river is currently flowing 64cm above that. However, the situation now is stable," he added.

In Sariakandi alone, at least 60,000 people have been marooned by the flood.

Around 50,000 metric tonnes of gratuitous relief (GR) rice and dry food worth Tk10 lakh have been allocated as aid for the flood-affected people. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

When contacted, Golam Kibria, the district relief and rehabilitation officer (DRRO), said, "We have prepared 70 shelters and provided two rescue boats for those stranded in the flood. 

"Total seven deep tube wells have been installed in the shelters for fresh drinking water."

Due to the flood, some 50 primary schools and eight high schools in Bogura were forced to shut down. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Besides, some 3,100 hectares of cropland have been damaged in the flood. All the fish of over 100 ponds and water bodies have been washed away by the rising water level in the area.

