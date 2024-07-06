Jamuna keeps swelling, flowing 58cm above danger level in Sirajganj

Around 1,500 families marooned

Due to swelling of the Jamuna river, low-lying areas along the banks of the river have been submerged, and new areas are being flooded. Photo: UNB
Due to swelling of the Jamuna river, low-lying areas along the banks of the river have been submerged, and new areas are being flooded. Photo: UNB

The Jamuna river's water level has recorded a steep 40-centimetre rise in just 24 hours, leaving it to flow, and currently, the water is flowing 58cm above the danger level.

As a result, low-lying areas along the banks of the Jamuna were submerged, and new areas are being flooded.

At least 1,500 families in Belkuchi, Shahzadpur, Chouhali, Kazipur and Sirajganj Sadar upazilas were left marooned in the district.

Erosion has started occurring at various locations of these upazilas, causing immense suffering to the residents.

Many croplands in low-lying areas, including sesame seeds and jute, have been submerged in flood water.

District relief and rehabilitation officer Aktaruzzaman said around 1500 families in low-lying areas spanning five upazilas are now waterlogged.

Mahbubur Rahman, executive engineer of the local water development board, said that Jamuna's water is now flowing above the danger level and that measures are being taken to prevent erosion at various places.

"The water may rise for a few more days," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman said that the water level of the Jamuna river continues to rise.

"All measures have been taken to deal with the flood situation," stated the Deputy Commissioner.

He further said that relief materials, including dry food, have been kept in stock, and special attention is being paid to deal with this situation.

Jamuna River / Flood Affected People / Sirajganj

