Jamuna banks erosion washes away 50 establishments in Sirajganj

Erosion by the Jamuna River in Sirajganj's Belkuchi upazila has turned severe over the last few days which has resulted in the destruction of over 50 establishments including Khidrchapari Government Primary School in the area.

Local residents are attributing the calamity to negligence and the illegal extraction of sand near the project area for the construction of a permanent dam.

A Tk 95 crore project was taken to construct a dam from Mehernagar in Belkuchi upazila to Enayatpur spur dam in Chauhali upazila for protecting the area from river banks erosion.

The establishments went into the gorge of the river as using geo bags remained suspended over the past few days due to rising water levels in the Jamuna River, they alleged.

Farid Ahmed Nayan, acting headmaster of Khidrchapari Government Primary School, said, "Established in 1940, it currently has 142 students. The academic building and shelter centre were constructed in 2008."

He said, "This year, prior to the monsoon, the school building was at risk of collapsing. Despite multiple appeals to various departments to take preventive measures, no action was taken. We have no place left to accommodate our students."

Sujan Sarkar, president of Baradhul Union Swechhasebok League, said the adverse consequences are due to the illegal extraction of sand from the Jamuna River and the project contractor's negligence.