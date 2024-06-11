Jamalpur-1 MP proposes investment of black money in stock market

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 09:23 pm

Jamalpur-1 (Bakshiganj-Dewanganj) Member of Parliament Noor Mohammed. Photo: Collected
Jamalpur-1 (Bakshiganj-Dewanganj) Member of Parliament Noor Mohammed has proposed allowing the investment of black money in the stock market.

"The stock market has been declining significantly over the past two months, reaching a critical state. I urge the finance minister to consider providing an opportunity to legalise black money by allowing it to be invested in the stock market," the Awami League lawmaker said during a general discussion session on the proposed budget in the parliament today (11 June).

"Speculations suggest that the stock market's downturn stems from the proposed 15% capital gains tax on stock market profits in the budget proposal. I urge the finance minister to reconsider this tax," he added.

Opposing the proposal to impose a 25% customs duty on car imports for MPs, Noor Mohammed said, "I urge the government to review this proposal.

"Instead, this imposition could be directed towards those who have previously held parliamentary positions or have served multiple terms."

