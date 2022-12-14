Jamaat, which was behind killings of intellectuals in 1971, BNP's main associate: Info Minister

Jamaat, which was behind killings of intellectuals in 1971, BNP&#039;s main associate: Info Minister

Jamaat and Al-Badr forces, who were behind the killings of intellectuals in 1971, are the main associates of BNP, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"It is sad but true that leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Badr led the killings of intellectuals, and the leaders of those groups are now the main associates of BNP... Many of those who were involved in the killings of intellectuals are now BNP leaders," he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters while paying tribute to the martyrs on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day at Rayerbazar memorial in Dhaka.

"We have noticed that the process to kill intellectuals had begun on December 10 and journalist Shaheed Siraj Uddin Hossain and many others had been picked up on that day. On December 10 this year, BNP called their Dhaka divisional rally. Their love for and attachment to Pakistan are being revealed again," he said.

Hasan said "Those who were against the independence and were involved in the killing of intellectuals did not want this country but they are doing politics in the country even after 51 years of independence."

Jamaat / Al-Badr / Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

