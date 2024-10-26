We don't want to hear the terms majority and minority anymore: Jamaat chief Shafiqur

26 October, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 07:33 pm

“We urge the journalist brothers to stand by us in this endeavour and act as watchdogs,” says the Jamaat chief

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman addresses a rally organised by Jamaat’s city and district units at the Altafunnesa Playground in Bogura city on Saturday, 27 October, 2024. Photo: TBS
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman addresses a rally organised by Jamaat’s city and district units at the Altafunnesa Playground in Bogura city on Saturday, 27 October, 2024. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami aspires to shape Bangladesh into a nation free from discrimination and corruption, and where the youth are empowered and humanity is at the core, said the party's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today (27 October).

"We urge the journalist brothers to stand by us in this endeavour and act as watchdogs," he said while addressing a rally organised by Jamaat's city and district units at the Altafunnesa Playground in Bogura city.

He said, "It doesn't matter whether a child is born into a rich or poor household. The state must guarantee four rights to every child. Firstly, the right to food and shelter. Secondly, the right to healthcare. Thirdly, the right to education. And fourthly, the right to employment."

"We don't want anyone to divide this nation anymore. We don't want to hear the terms majority and minority. Whoever is born in Bangladesh is a proud and dignified citizen of Bangladesh. Religion is personal, but this beloved country belongs to all.

"Therefore, people of all religions should be able to worship peacefully and without any fear. No one from another religion should glare at them here," he added.

Shafiqur continued, "If there is no need to guard mosques for Muslims, then there should be no need to guard temples. They [Hindus] will peacefully worship there."

"Jamaat-e-Islami is a party against which no one has any allegation of illegally occupying even an inch of land. There is no allegation of dishonouring any mother or sister against this party. There is no allegation of extortion or land grabbing against this party," he claimed.

"We want to educate our young men and women in a way that teaches them to be human beings, to fear Allah, to love their country, and to love fellow human beings. We want to entrust the future Bangladesh with them," said the Jamaat chief.

"We dream of a Bangladesh where no judge sitting on the bench would even think of taking a bribe. Where workers would not have to take to the streets to demand their wages after their sweat has dried up. Where there would be a friendly relationship between the worker and the owner," he added.

