Jamaat stages demos in 5 divisional cities demanding release of leaders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 05:39 pm

Related News

Jamaat stages demos in 5 divisional cities demanding release of leaders

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 05:39 pm
Jamaat members join rally in protest of arrest of party leaders on 27 September 2023.Photo: TBS
Jamaat members join rally in protest of arrest of party leaders on 27 September 2023.Photo: TBS

The leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami have staged demonstrations in five divisional cities today, demanding the release of party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and activists, the withdrawal of fabricated cases, and the establishment of a caretaker government.

In Gazipur, Jamaat men brought out a procession led by Md Khairul Hasan, secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Jamaat, in Signboard area along Dhaka-Mymensingh highway this morning.

Following the procession, a rally was held conducted by Hossain Ali, assistant secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Jamaat.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Afzal Hossain, assistant secretary of metropolitan Jamaat and member of the central committee; Md Mohiuddin, president of metropolitan labour welfare unit of Jamaat; Abdullah Al Noman, president of metropolitan Shibir, among others were present.

Speakers at the rally said this government has no accountability to the people.

Instead of alleviating the suffering of the people, they [govt officials] are busy making their own fortunes, they alleged.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Jamaat leaders also called for the dissolution of parliament and the reinstatement of the caretaker government system.

8 held from Jamaat procession in Barishal

At least eight Jamaat men have reportedly been detained from the party's demonstration procession in Barishal.

Jahir Uddin Muhammad Babar, central working council member of Jamaat and Ameer of Barishal Metropolitan unit, said, "The government has been unsuccessful in addressing political opponents following peaceful and ideological ways. Instead, they have resorted to excessive repression."

He lamented the reported repression on Jamaat leaders and activists.

Top News

Jamaat / processions / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

16h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy