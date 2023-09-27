Jamaat stages demos in 5 divisional cities demanding release of leaders

Jamaat members join rally in protest of arrest of party leaders on 27 September 2023.Photo: TBS

The leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami have staged demonstrations in five divisional cities today, demanding the release of party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and activists, the withdrawal of fabricated cases, and the establishment of a caretaker government.

In Gazipur, Jamaat men brought out a procession led by Md Khairul Hasan, secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Jamaat, in Signboard area along Dhaka-Mymensingh highway this morning.

Following the procession, a rally was held conducted by Hossain Ali, assistant secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Jamaat.

Afzal Hossain, assistant secretary of metropolitan Jamaat and member of the central committee; Md Mohiuddin, president of metropolitan labour welfare unit of Jamaat; Abdullah Al Noman, president of metropolitan Shibir, among others were present.

Speakers at the rally said this government has no accountability to the people.

Instead of alleviating the suffering of the people, they [govt officials] are busy making their own fortunes, they alleged.

The Jamaat leaders also called for the dissolution of parliament and the reinstatement of the caretaker government system.

8 held from Jamaat procession in Barishal

At least eight Jamaat men have reportedly been detained from the party's demonstration procession in Barishal.

Jahir Uddin Muhammad Babar, central working council member of Jamaat and Ameer of Barishal Metropolitan unit, said, "The government has been unsuccessful in addressing political opponents following peaceful and ideological ways. Instead, they have resorted to excessive repression."

He lamented the reported repression on Jamaat leaders and activists.