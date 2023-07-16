Jamaat seeks police permission to hold rally in Chattogram on 22 July

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 02:07 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jamaat-e-Islami has called for a public rally on 22 July at the historic Laldighi ground in Chattogram.

The party has sought permission from the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner to hold the rally.

Thirteen lawyers of Jamaat-e-Islami went to the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner's office on Saturday (15 July) for permission to hold the rally. 

Later, the commissioner's office allowed two members of the Jamaat delegation to enter the office.

Former Joint Secretary of Chattogram District Bar Advocate Kabir Hossain and Advocate Shamsul Alam went to the CMP Commissioner's office and submitted the application.

Coming out of the CMP office, Advocate Shamsul Alam told the media that Jamaat has organised a rally at Laldighi Maidan on 22 July to press for a 10-point demand including the establishment of a caretaker government, the release of Jamaat's Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, Nayeb-e-Ameer ANM Shamsul Islam, Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar and former MP Shahjahan Chowdhury among others.

"Jamaat wants to implement this rally in an orderly and peaceful manner. We went to the police commissioner on behalf of Jamaat for permission for the rally. Our letter has been accepted. The permission for the rally will be announced later, according to the CMP commissioner's office," he said.

Spina Rani Pramanik, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of CMP Media and Public Relations Department, said, "I have heard that Jamaat has submitted an application to the CMP Commissioner seeking permission to hold a rally in Chattogram on 22 July. We can't give details of the application as of yet." 

