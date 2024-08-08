Jamaat to provide Tk1 lakh to each family of students killed during quota movement

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced financial assistance for the families of students who were killed during the quota reform movement.

"Tk1 lakh will be given to each martyr's family," said AKM Shamsuddin, ameer of the Feni District Jamaat unit, during a press conference at the Feni Press Club on Thursday (8 August).

Shamsuddin highlighted the sacrifices made by these students, which he believed have significantly contributed to the nation's current situation.

"We will always remember their sacrifice," he added.

He also called for the recognition of the martyred students as national heroes and proposed that their families should receive allowances similar to those given to the brave freedom fighters of Bangladesh.

"It is our responsibility to maintain the peaceful environment they have fought for. If law and order are not restored and looting is not stopped, all their sacrifices will be in vain," he emphasised.

Shamsuddin further mentioned that the medical expenses of many injured students are currently being covered by the student movement. "We will continue to support their families," he assured.

The Jamaat leader also stressed the importance of collective efforts to maintain peace and order in the district, noting that all police stations are understaffed and law enforcement personnel are feeling insecure. "Creating a peaceful environment is our top priority," he stated.

AKM Shamsuddin also addressed concerns regarding communal harmony, emphasising that the Jamaat teams are actively working across all upazilas to maintain order, including safeguarding temples. "Hindus are not a minority in this country. We are all brothers and will live together in harmony. Rumours of temple attacks are being spread to create confusion," he clarified.

District Jamaat Secretary Mufti Maulana Abdul Hannan, Assistant Secretary Abdur Rahim, City Jamaat Ameer Mohammad Ilyas, and Presidents of the Feni District and City Chhatra Shibir units, Imam Hossain and Shariful Islam, were also present at the event.