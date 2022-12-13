Jamaat men protest arrest of ameer in Rajshahi, 2 cops injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:19 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two police officials were injured after Jamaat-e-Islami activists brought out a procession in Rajshahi to protest the arrest of their Ameer Dr Md Shafiqur Rahman.

The incident took place near the Newmarket area of the city around 2pm Tuesday (13 December).

Sub-inspector Abu Haider, 35, and Constable Ahad Ali, 36 sustained injuries as the Jamaat-e-Islami activists hurled brickbats at the police who tried to stop the procession.

Meanwhile, local Awami League leaders and activists charged at the procession with sticks and dispersed the Jamaat protesters.

Boalia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mazharul Islam said, "Jamaat leaders and activists suddenly took out a procession. The police were sent there quickly after receiving the information. When the police tried to stop them, they threw brickbats at the police. Two policemen were injured. When the police and local crowd chased them, they scattered and fled the scene."

He also noted that the police could not arrest anyone after the incident.

A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested the Jamaat chief from capital's Basundhara area Monday.

Earlier in the day, a court placed Md Shafiqur Rahman on a seven-day remand in a case lodged with the capital's Jatrabari Police Station for his alleged involvement in militancy.

