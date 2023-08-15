Jamaat men clash with police at Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka

Police at the Baitul Mukarram mosque after a clash broke out with Jamaat-e-Islami activists on 15 August afternoon. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS.
Police at the Baitul Mukarram mosque after a clash broke out with Jamaat-e-Islami activists on 15 August afternoon. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS.

Jamaat-e-Islami activists clashed with the police at the Baitul Mukarram mosque's north gate this afternoon (15 August).

The Jamaat were holding a demonstration at the mosque where the Dhaka South unit of the Awami League was holding a programme to commemorate the National Mourning Day at the same time.

Hayatul Islam, deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Division of police, both parties engaged in a clash during their demonstrations. When the police tried to disperse them, they started throwing brickbats and engaging in altercations with the law enforcers.

Police have detained several people and action will be taken according to the law, he said. 

"There is no one inside the mosque now. The situation is under control," he added. 

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami announced holding a Gayebana Janaza (funeral in absentia) for Sayeedi at the Baitul Mukarram mosque tomorrow.

Police won't allow Gayebana Janaza for war criminal Sayeedi in Dhaka

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), however, already said it would not allow any funeral ceremony for Sayeedi in Dhaka.

Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan unit's Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqul Islam Masud said the party men never sought the DMP's permission for holding funeral programmes for Sayeedi.

"However, we do ask for police cooperation during the funeral events," he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami / Baitul Mukarram / police / clash

