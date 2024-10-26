Jamaat leader Parwar calls for uninterrupted reforms dismissing constitutional constraints

26 October, 2024, 07:30 pm
26 October, 2024

Jamaat leader Parwar calls for uninterrupted reforms dismissing constitutional constraints

No revolution in history has adhered to constitutional frameworks. Similarly, the revolution sparked by the student and public movement in Bangladesh during July-August period did not follow constitutional guidelines, he says

26 October, 2024
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 10:34 pm
Jamaat Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar speaks at a conference at Shariatpur Municipal Auditorium on 26 October 2024. Photo: UNB
Jamaat Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar speaks at a conference at Shariatpur Municipal Auditorium on 26 October 2024. Photo: UNB

Jamaat Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar has urged the interim government to pursue continuous reforms leaving behind any constitutional constraints.

"No revolution in history has adhered to constitutional frameworks. Similarly, the revolution sparked by the student and public movement in Bangladesh during July-August period did not follow constitutional guidelines," he said while addressing the member (Rukon) conference at Shariatpur Municipal Auditorium today (26 October).

Golam Parwar said Sheikh Hasina has fled the country, but she did not stop conspiring.

He went on to say, "She's now conspiring against the nation from abroad. Citizens must remain vigilant against these threats. For the past 15-16 years, we have been struggling. Many have lost their lives, faced assaults, or been wrongfully sued during our protests."

"Those responsible for these crimes have yet to be held accountable. The blood is still fresh, and the trial process has not begun," he added.

The Jamaat leader demanded immediate prosecution of the murderers as both society and the country will suffer if they remain unpunished. "The era of oppression is over. It is now time to move the country forward."

The Awami League government embezzled crores of taka during its tenure and is now using that wealth to conspire against the country and its people, he said, describing Sheikh Hasina's government as fascist.

Golam Parwar said that the foundation of national unity will stem from the mass revolution of 2024, urging all political parties to unite in the spirit of this movement to build a better Bangladesh.

