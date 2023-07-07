Jamaat, other Islamic parties hold rallies protesting Quran burning in Sweden

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamic political parties brought out separate rallies today protesting against the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Jamaat held its protest march in the capital under the banner of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South chapters of Jamaat-e-Islami after the Jummah prayer on Friday (7 July).

Besides, a group of 46 Islamic parties brought out another rally in Dhaka demanding unconditional apology from Sweden over the burning of Quran.

The parties include Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan, Bangladesh Bhasani Front, Pragatishil Islamic Party, Bangladesh Imam Association, etc.

Following the Jummah prayer, leaders and activists of the parties brought out a protest march that started from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and ended with a rally on Culvert Road via Paltan, Bijayanagar, Kakrail.

A man tore up and burned a Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque on 28 June.

Swedish police later charged the man with agitation against an ethnic or national group.