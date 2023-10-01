Jamaat-e-Islami holds protest in Dhaka, 15 arrested

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami staged a demonstration in the capital on Sunday morning (1 October) demanding election time non-partisan caretaker government, the resignation of the current government, and the release of all political leaders, including Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

The demonstration, arranged by the Dhaka Metropolitan North wing of Jamaat, commenced at the North Badda overbridge, traversed city roads, and concluded with a brief sit-in program at Merul Badda.

According to party sources, the police detained a minimum of 15 leaders and activists after the rally ended.

"The government is currently seeking an escape route given the erosion of their public support and the diplomatic fallout. The oppressive government has instigated an anarchic situation in the country through widespread human rights violations, looting, and money laundering," said Muhammad Rezaul Karim, secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jamaat.

He further stated, "We are aware through the media that in the United States, numerous illicit assets belonging to the ruling Awami League have been confiscated. This is unfortunate and detrimental to our nation because the money belongs to the people. If we come to power, efforts will be made to repatriate this money back to Bangladesh."