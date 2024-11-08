Jamaat demands national election within reasonable timeframe

The Jamaat leader made the remark on Friday morning while answering questions from journalists after the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Kushtia district branch members’ (Rukan) conference. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar has demanded that the national parliamentary elections be held within a reasonable timeframe.

"Our demand is for a reasonable timeframe for the election," he said.

The Jamaat leader made the remark on Friday morning while answering questions from journalists after the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Kushtia district branch members' (Rukan) conference, held at the Abdul Wahid Hall Room of Haji Shariat Ullah Orphanage along the Kushtia-Rajbari Highway.

He also mentioned that as soon as the election schedule is announced, Jamaat-e-Islami will publish its election manifesto.

The conference was chaired by Kushtia district Jamaat Ameer Professor Abul Hashem and conducted by Kushtia District Secretary Suja Uddin Joarder.