Jamaat demands national election within reasonable timeframe

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 03:19 pm

Related News

Jamaat demands national election within reasonable timeframe

UNB
08 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 03:19 pm
The Jamaat leader made the remark on Friday morning while answering questions from journalists after the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Kushtia district branch members’ (Rukan) conference. Photo: Collected
The Jamaat leader made the remark on Friday morning while answering questions from journalists after the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Kushtia district branch members’ (Rukan) conference. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar has demanded that the national parliamentary elections be held within a reasonable timeframe.

"Our demand is for a reasonable timeframe for the election," he said.

The Jamaat leader made the remark on Friday morning while answering questions from journalists after the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Kushtia district branch members' (Rukan) conference, held at the Abdul Wahid Hall Room of Haji Shariat Ullah Orphanage along the Kushtia-Rajbari Highway.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also mentioned that as soon as the election schedule is announced, Jamaat-e-Islami will publish its election manifesto.

The conference was chaired by Kushtia district Jamaat Ameer Professor Abul Hashem and conducted by Kushtia District Secretary Suja Uddin Joarder.

Top News

Jamaat / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

21h | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

21h | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

21h | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

43m | Videos
Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

2h | Videos
BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

19h | Videos
Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

18h | Videos