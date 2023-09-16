Jamaat claims 61 activists detained in two days

A total of 61 leaders and activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir were detained from various parts of the country on Thursday and Friday, said the party.

"Thakurgaon District Jamaat Secretary Mohammad Alamgir was unjustly arrested by the police from his residence on Saturday [yesterday]. Sirajganj Sadar police raided the houses of Jamaat leaders and arrested two overnight," Maulana ATM Masum, acting secretary general of the Jamaat-e-Islami, said in a statement on Saturday.

"In the last two days, 61 leaders and activists of Jamaat-Shibir were unjustly arrested across the country. There was no warrant against them. Opposition leaders are being arrested for political revenge," he said, condemning the arrests of the party men.

ATM Masum further said that on Thursday, 14 Jamaat activists secured bail from Mymensingh Judge Court. Five of them were released but nine were re-arrested from the jail gate, and false and fabricated cases were filed against them.

"I strongly condemn and protest against the tortures and unjust arrests," added the senior Jamaat leader.

"Hundreds of leaders and activists of opposition parties, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, are being arrested and given false and fabricated cases," he said, adding that in the face of the spontaneous movement of the people, the incumbent government will face downfall, and will be compelled to hold the upcoming general elections under a caretaker government.

ATM Masum also called upon the authorities concerned to release immediately all the arrested leaders and activists of Jamaat-Shibir, including Thakurgaon District Jamaat Secretary Muhammad Alamgir.