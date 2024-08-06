Jamaat calls for immediate formation of interim government

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman speaks at a press conference at the party's headquarters in Dhaka's Mogbazar on 6 August. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has called for the formation of an interim government immediately.

"We strongly demand the immediate formation of an interim government, but it should be allotted as much time as needed," Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said at a press conference at the party's headquarters in Dhaka's Mogbazar today (6 August).

The party leader expressed that he respects the proposal of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to consider economist Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus as the head of the interim government.

He further said, "The students have declared Dr Yunus as the chief adviser. If the nation gets on a better path, it will be the result of their [students] sacrifice.

"They have the right to express their opinions. I have asked the president to listen to the students. He has promised to do so but he is not making any comments on the matter at this moment."

When asked about the cancellation of Jamaat-e-Islami's registration, the ameer said, "The matter is a legal issue. During the country's deadlock, our senior lawyers asked for time. There is a legal provision for this.

"Our current concern is not about this issue but about how to bring peace to the nation," he added.