Jamaat brings out protest marches in parts of Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 10:58 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami marched in Mirpur, Pallabi and Farmgate areas of the capital on Friday morning calling for boycotting the elections and abstaining from voting.

Mahfuzur Rahman, a Shura member of Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Majlis and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North, who was present at the rally, said, "We are boycotting the illegal government's rigged and farce elections. So I will not vote myself and prevent others from voting."

He called for an immediate end to the farce in the name of election, resignation of the government and handover of power to a caretaker government without tampering with the people's right to vote. Otherwise, the government will be forced to accept the demands through a fierce movement in the coming days, he said following a protest rally organised by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan North in the capital's Mirpur today (5 January).

The protest march started from the 60-feet area, went around various streets of the city and ended with a short rally at the Barek Molla intersection.

As part of the programme announced by the central Jamaat, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami organised a protest march in Pallavi and Gulshan areas of Dhaka metropolis north. Shura member of Central Majlis and Assistant Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Nazimuddin Molla was present in the protest march led by Shura members of Dhaka Metropolitan Majlis Qutub Uddin, Saiful Quader, Abu Hanif, Zobair Hossain Rajon, Mahanagari Shibir President Asaduzzaman etc.

Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami in Hatirjheel and Mohammadpur regions of Dhaka Metropolitan North staged a protest at Farmgate of the capital this morning as part of the programme announced by the Center calling for boycotting farce elections and abstaining from voting. Central Majlis Shura member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Assistant Secretary Dr Fakhruddin Manik led the rally.

