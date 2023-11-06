Jamaat brings out processions in city to observe blockade 

Jamaat-e-Islami brings out procession in Mirpur, Dhaka, in support of the 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies on 6 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists have brought out processions in parts of Dhaka to observe the 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their political allies.

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists held rallies in Mirpur, Tejgaon, Pallabi, Uttara, Dakshinkhan, Maligabh, Badda and Rampura among others to observe the 48-hour continuous blockade announced to demand the release of all the arrested leaders and activists including Amir Shafiqur Rahman and to protest the killings, terrorism and anarchy of the government during the last three days of blockade.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Central Majlis Shura Member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Assistant Secretary Mahfuzur Rahman said, "The government was dishevelled by the mass movement and now chose the path of murder, terror and anarchy. They want to usurp power through unilateral elections by oppressing the masses. However, the public have taken to the streets to foil the government's conspiracy."

He called for immediate resignation of the current government and handover of power to a caretaker government. He stated that the "result will not be good," if the government did not follow their demands during a rally organised in Mirpur on Monday.

The protest march started in front of Mirpur-2 Directorate of Education, went around various roads of the city and ended in front of Janata Housing.

In Uttara, a rally was brought out under the leadership of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Majlis Shura member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Working Council member Abu Farhan.

Leaders of different levels including Uttara and Turag area's Amir, Nayeb-e-Amir and secretaries were present.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami marched on Dakshinkhan-Airport road of the capital on the second day of the 48-hour blockade.

The agenda was led by Central Majlish-e-Shura and Dhaka Metropolitan North executive council member, Uttara East Zone Director Muhammad Jamal Uddin.

Jamaat blocks highway in Demra

Dhaka Metropolis South Jamaat is blocking the highway in the Demra area of the capital.

Under the leadership of Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur and Professor Mukarram Hossain Khan, Shura Member of Central Majlis and Working Council Member of Dhaka Metropolitan South, Dr Mubarak Hossain, Shura Members of Dhaka Metropolitan South Council Engineer Mohammad Ali, Sadiq Billah, Abdur Rahim, Jiban Mirza Helal, Mao Delwar, Eng Tamiz Uddin and Jasim Uddin were also present.