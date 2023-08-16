Jamaat announces two days of programmes over war criminal Sayeedi's death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 03:15 pm

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami announces two days of programmes over the death of Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi during press conference on Wednesday (16 August). Photo: TBS
The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami announces two days of programmes over the death of Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi during press conference on Wednesday (16 August). Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced two days of programmes over the death of Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi. 

The party will stage demonstrations and protest marches across the country on 18 and 23 August, Prof Mujibur Rahman, acting amir of the party, said during a press conference today (16 August).

Prof Mujibur Rahman said, "We wanted to perform Sayeedi's funeral at the Baitul Mukarram mosque this afternoon, but the police did not allow it." 

"We will organise a dua mahfil [on 18 and 23 August] and procession across the country to protest the clashes during his [Sayeedi's] Gayebana Janaza, the killing of Forkan, and obstruction and arrests by the police instead of cooperating with us in implementing constitutional rights."

Earlier today, Jamaat-e-Islami organised Sayeedi's funeral at Baitul Mukarram. But the party suspended it after not getting permission from the police.

On 16 August, at least one person was killed and 43 others injured after clashes erupted in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, centring the namaz-e-janaza and burial of Sayeedi, who passed away the night before at the BSMMU.

Jamaat-e-Islami supporters clashed with police in the capital's Shahbag when the body of one of its leaders and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was being moved to Pirojpur in the morning.

Jamaat activists clashed with the police at the Baitul Mukarram mosque's north gate in the afternoon.

 

