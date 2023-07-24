Jamaat announces countrywide protests on 28 July; peace rally in Dhaka 1 August

The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced countrywide protests, including marches, in the divisional cities on 28 July, protest marches in Sadar upazilas on 30 July and a peaceful rally in Dhaka on 1 August.

The programme is being organised to put forward its demand to establish a caretaker government, ensure the dissolution of the parliament and release of all political prisoners, including Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday morning (24 July).

Jamaat's Acting Ameer and former MP Professor Mujibur Rahman presented a written statement at the press conference.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Acting Secretary General ATM Taher, Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, Central Publicity Secretary Advocate Matiur Rahman Akanda, Dhaka city south ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul, Dhaka City North acting Ameer Abdur Rahman Musa, Secretary Muhammad Rezaul Karim, and Secretary General of Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir Manjurul Islam were also present at the event.