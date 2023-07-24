Jamaat announces countrywide protests on 28 July; peace rally in Dhaka 1 August

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 01:26 pm

Related News

Jamaat announces countrywide protests on 28 July; peace rally in Dhaka 1 August

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 01:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced countrywide protests, including marches, in the divisional cities on 28 July, protest marches in Sadar upazilas on 30 July and a peaceful rally in Dhaka on 1 August.

The programme is being organised to put forward its demand to establish a caretaker government, ensure the dissolution of the parliament and release of all political prisoners, including Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday morning (24 July).

Jamaat's Acting Ameer and former MP Professor Mujibur Rahman presented a written statement at the press conference.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Acting Secretary General ATM Taher, Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, Central Publicity Secretary Advocate Matiur Rahman Akanda, Dhaka city south ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul, Dhaka City North acting Ameer Abdur Rahman Musa, Secretary Muhammad Rezaul Karim, and Secretary General of Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir Manjurul Islam were also present at the event.

 

Top News

Jamaat-e-Islami / protest / Rally / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

3h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

4h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

4h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

20h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

19h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price