CTTC arrests Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested the Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman

According to family members, plainclothes men identifying themselves as law enforcers picked up the Jamaat ameer during the early hours of Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (media) of DMP Faruq Hossain has confirmed the matter to UNB. However, he did not disclose the details of the arrest and the allegations against the Jamaat ameer.

Meanwhile, Acting Secretary General of Jamaat ATM Masum in a statement claimed the arrest was made around 1am from his residence in Uttara, Dhaka. He condemned and protested the arrest.

ATM Masum said the government cannot stop the ongoing political protests in the country through such arrests. "The people's movement cannot be stopped by creating fear, attack and filing cases," he added in his statement.

Besides, Jamaat Dhaka (south) Secretary Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud took to his Facebook page to disclose the matter.

The Jamaat ameer has been taken to the DB office in Mintu Road, sources while seeking anonymity, have said.

Meanwhile, Jamaat leaders and activists brought out a procession in Malibagh protesting the detention and demanded immediate release of their leader.

Earlier on Saturday, the party had announced a 10-point demand largely overlapping the ones pressed by BNP during its Dhaka rally.

Jamaat, expressing solidarity with BNP's anti-government protest, also declared a mass rally on 24 December.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami made the announcement in this regard.

Speaking with the press, Dr Rahman said, "Bangladesh is in a terrible situation now. The country is constantly rushing towards new crises.

"There is a disastrous situation in the country's politics, economy, education-culture and social arena."

The 10-point demands made by Jamaat include- the resignation of the government and the dissolution of parliament; the formation of a neutral and interim caretaker government in line with sections Kha, Ga and Gha of article 58 of the constitution that were included in 1996; the formation of a fresh neutral and acceptable election commission by the caretaker government which will create a level-playing field for all parties and annul the use of EVMs and party symbols in local government elections; cancellation of convictions of all the opposition leaders and activists, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, its Nayebe Ameer Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, journalists, human rights activists and religious scholars and the release of all political prisoners;Jamaat office should be opened immediately, and freedom of expression should be ensured; All the black laws, including the Digital Security Act, 2018, Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009, and the Special Powers Act, 1974 must be revoked; The anti-people decision to increase the price of public services including electricity, energy, gas, and water needs to be cancelled; A commission must be formed to identify the corruption in the banking and energy sectors and share market in the last 15 years; All the victims of enforced disappearances in the last 15 years should be rescued and those responsible for extrajudicial killings must be identified and punished; Law enforcement, administration and judiciary function independently without government interference should be ensured and National unity should be built by stopping border killings and protecting the independence and sovereignty of the country.