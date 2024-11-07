Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur congratulates Trump

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has congratulated Donald Trump for being elected as the 47th president of the United States.

In a statement issued today (7 November), he also congratulated the American people for electing Trump as the US president for the next four years.

"We hope he [Trump] will play an effective role in establishing peace in America as well as in the world. The people of the world want to see the implementation of his declaration to stop wars in different parts of the world.

"I wish him good health, long life, and success," said the Jamaat chief in the statement.

Trump won a historic second term on Wednesday to become the 47th US president in a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House, ushering in a new American leadership likely to test democratic institutions at home and relations abroad.

In his victory speech, the Republican leader indicated that one of the major policy decisions he will make will likely be about working to end wars around the world. Although he did not say where, geopolitical experts have cited Ukraine and Israel as the possible focus of Trump 2.0.

"I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop wars," said Trump, crossing the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency and defeating US Vice President Kamala Harris, following a campaign of dark rhetoric that deepened the polarisation in the country.