Jakaria Jalal awarded prestigious life membership of Bangladesh Energy Society

Engr Jakaria Jalal has been awarded the prestigious life membership of the Bangladesh Energy Society, an elite association established in 2022 under the leadership of Abul Kalam Azad, ex-principal secretary to the prime minister of Bangladesh and currently serving as the member of parliament from Jamalpur-5 constituency.

Bangladesh Energy Society is an exclusive body formed to advance the energy sector in Bangladesh, promoting collaboration among top professionals to address energy challenges and innovate solutions. This distinguished society comprises only 21 of the country's foremost energy professionals, encompassing experts from academia, business, and various sectors within the energy industry, reads a press release.

Currently serving as the head of Strategy Planning, Public Relations, and Strategic Project Management for Sector-A at Bashundhara Group, Jakaria brings 18 years of professional experience in diverse roles across both local and multinational organizations.

Throughout his career, Jakaria Jalal has demonstrated remarkable achievements in the LPG and industrial gases business. His insights and expertise on the energy landscape of Bangladesh have been shared at international conferences and in local media, contributing to the broader discourse on energy policy and development.

Jakaria's professional journey is distinguished by extensive global exposure, having visited so far 25 countries and engaging with a wide array of audiences and policies. This global perspective has enriched his approach to energy strategy and management.

In addition to his new life membership in the Bangladesh Energy Society, he is also a Life Fellow Member of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB). His academic credentials include a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at Dhaka University, and a Master's in Economics from North South University (NSU).