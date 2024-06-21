Jaishankar lauds PM Hasina's guidance on further development of 'special partnership'

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hotel Taj Palace in the Indian capital on 21 June. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state visit to India underlines their "close and abiding" ties, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said today (21 June).

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership," he said after meeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The meeting was held at the Hotel Taj Palace in the Indian capital.

Jaishankar shared the message on X.

"Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India. The visit will give a major boost to this celebrated bilateral partnership," Spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said after arrival of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, were present.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is paying a state visit to India on 21-22 June.

This is the first incoming bilateral state visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

During the visit, apart from holding bilateral consultations with the Indian Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of ministers on 9 June.