Jaishankar in Dhaka to attend 6th Indian Ocean Conference

Bangladesh

UNB
11 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 08:20 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived Dhaka on Thursday evening on a two-day official visit.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam received him upon arrival.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was also present.

"Looking forward to his exchanges and share ideas for greater regional prosperity," Shahriar tweeted.

"Always a pleasure to welcome Dr S Jaishankar who has always supported IOC," he said.

The Indian External Affairs Minister will attend the 6th Indian Ocean Conference.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the two-day conference on May 12.

The Indian Ocean Conference will be attended by President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, Vice President of Maldives Faisal Naseem and several Ministers from across the world.

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is no longer an idea based on "power equations", but rather a natural construct based on principles of "inclusivity, comradery, and multi-stakeholderism," says a document related to the 6th Indian Ocean Conference being held in Dhaka on May 12, 13.

As two responsible states, Bangladesh and India are committed to ensure the rise of a "free, open, inclusive and rules based" IOR, according to the concept note of the conference.

The global order is rapidly evolving, power axis is shifting, and the complacency of the past is making way for greater confidence in future, the document reads.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

