Jail Killing Day: Sonali Bank pays homage to four national leaders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 07:42 pm

The Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Limited paid homage to the four national leaders, assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail on 3 November, 1975.

The Board of Directors in the beginning of its 745th meeting recalled the valiant sons and prayed for their eternal peace, said a press release.

Sonali Bank Limited Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui said four national leaders killing was a heinous act in the history of Bangladesh.

Members of Board of Directors, Deputy Managing Directors were present on the occasion.

