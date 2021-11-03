Jail Killing Day: Sonali Bank pays homage to four national leaders

The Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Limited paid homage to the four national leaders, assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail on 3 November, 1975.

The Board of Directors in the beginning of its 745th meeting recalled the valiant sons and prayed for their eternal peace, said a press release.

Sonali Bank Limited Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui said four national leaders killing was a heinous act in the history of Bangladesh.

Members of Board of Directors, Deputy Managing Directors were present on the occasion.