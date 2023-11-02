Jail Killing Day Friday

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The nation is set to observe the Jail Killing Day today with due solemnity.
On 3 November 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War – Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman – were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.
The four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile that led the Liberation War in 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.
Ruling Awami League and its associate bodies and other political parties have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.
The programmes include hoisting of national flag at half-mast, hoisting of party flags, wearing black badges, offering prayers at the graves of the four leaders at Banani Graveyard.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin has issued a message on the occasion.
The president, in his message, said, "The aim of the killers was to erase the ideals of the Liberation War from the spirit of the young generation apart from giving rise to an undemocratic autocratic rule which failed."
The four leaders were the ideal soldiers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They were the only guide for the nation in absence of Bangabandhu.
He urged all to work from their respective positions to complete the unfinished works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a happy, prosperous Sonar Bangla. "This should be our promise on Jail Killing Day."
In the message, the president prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the four leaders.
 

Jail Killing Day

