Jahangirnagar University pro-vice chancellor resigns

Jahangirnagar University's pro-vice chancellor (Education) Professor Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz has resigned from his position.

Professor Feeroz submitted his resignation to the president and chancellor of the university, Mohammed Shahabuddin today (11 August), ABM Azizur Rahman, deputy registrar of the university, confirmed to The Business Standard.

In his resignation letter, Professor Feeroz cited the university's prevailing situation as the reason for his decision to step down.

In the resignation letter, he said, "In the past year, I have made every effort to reduce session jams, expand educational research, and improve the university's international ranking."

"When I took over, examination results in most departments of the university were published within 4 to 6 months, and in some cases, 9 to 12 months. Due to my efforts, results are now published within 1 to 3 months across all departments," he added.

He also highlighted his commitment to improving the quality of education by strengthening the IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell) and implementing measures for developing world-class curricular.