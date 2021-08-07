Jahangir Kabir to strip off his unauthorised degrees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 11:18 pm

Lifestyle modifier Dr Jahangir Kabir will not use any unauthorised degrees except the MBBS one on his prescription and visiting card from now on.

He disclosed the decision by a Facebook post on his verified page after he received a letter from Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) on Saturday.

Previously he had been using four unauthorised degrees.

The doctor on 2 August apologized for his recent comment on the health management system and the coronavirus vaccine.

He said that he had mistakenly given wrong statement on coronavirus vaccine in a video he recently posted emphasizing the importance of boosting immunity to stay healthy.

Dr Jahangir also removed the video in face of mass criticism especially from the doctors.

The Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibilities (FDSR) termed Jahangir Kabir's treatment method as malpractice. 
 

Dr Jahangir Kabir

