Jahangir engaged in unethical activities posing as PM’s personal assistant: PMO

Jahangir Alam. Photo: PMO
Jahangir Alam. Photo: PMO

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a cautionary notice regarding Jahangir Alam, who has been engaging in unethical activities by impersonating him as the personal assistant to the prime minister.

"Jahangir Alam has no relations with the prime minister or the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)," an official release of the Press Wing of the PMO said today (6 December).

The PMO has also requested all to take help from the law enforcement agencies if required regarding Jahangir.

The notice from PMO comes as various media reports mentioned him as the personal assistant of the prime minister.

Jahangir could not be reached over phone for a comment regarding the PMO notice.

Jahangir Alam submitted nomination papers to contest as an independent candidate in Noakhali-1 constituency. The Election Commission has declared his nomination valid.

He is also a former vice president of Noakhali District Awami League.

Jahangir, son of late Rahmat Ullah, hailed from Naharkhil village of Khilpara union under Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district. 
 

