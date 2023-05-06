Jagannath University student injured in Dhupkhola gas line explosion dies at DMCH

Jagannath University student injured in Dhupkhola gas line explosion dies at DMCH

A student of Jagannath University, who sustained burn injuries in a gas pipeline explosion at Dhupkhola Bazar in the Gandaria area of Dhaka on 1 May, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early Saturday (6 May).

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan Shaon, 22, son of Abdul Latif from Sadar upazila in Natore district.

With 30% burn injuries, Shaon was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, where he succumbed to his injuries around 6:15am today, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.

Earlier, on Monday, at least nine people sustained burn injuries in a gas pipeline explosion in Dhupkhola Bazar area.

The injured were Md Sohel, 42, Mehedi Hasan Shaon, 22, Ali Hossain, 52, Rashed Miah, 32, Sahara Begum, 65, Abdur Rahim, 50, Mim Akter, 22, Alif, 22, Mizanur Rahman, 32.

Of them, Abdur Rahim and Shaon received around 40 and 30% burns, respectively.

All the injured were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and Burn Unit.

According to a statement of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, a contractor of Wasa was setting up pipes for water supply in the area on 1 May morning.

The explosion occurred in the morning when the gas pipelines were damaged during digging by the Wasa contractor, it said.

Responding to the call, an emergency team from Titas Gas rushed to the spot and fixed the issue, it read.

