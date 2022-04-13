Jabbarer Boli Khela cancelled again

Jabbarer Boli Khela, a century-old wrestling competition of Chattogram, has been cancelled for the third year in a row, organisers said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Councilor Jahar Lal Hazari, president of the fair committee, said the fair has been postponed because of time constraints, Ramadan and the renovation of the Laldighi Maidan (venue of the event).

Jabbarer Boli Khela is a traditional wrestling tournament that is held on the 12th of Baishakh every year at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram.

The event is so popular that a three-day long Baishakhi Mela is held at Laldighi Maidan during this time centring the tournament.