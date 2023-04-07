Jabbarer Boli Khela on 25 April

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 10:38 pm

Related News

Jabbarer Boli Khela on 25 April

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 10:38 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The 114th edition of the historic Jobbarer Boli Khela, a traditional form of wrestling, is scheduled to take place in Chattogram on 25 April 2023.

To mark the occasion, a three-day fair will be held from 24-26 April at the Laldighi Square in the port city.

The decision was confirmed at the meeting of the Abdul Jabbar Memorial Wrestling Competition and Fair Committee on Wednesday.

Jawaharlal Hazari, president of the committee, said, "Jabbarer Boli Khela is not just a sport, it is a part of our tradition. In the past, the event was even arranged on the day of Eid."

"There will be makeshift wrestling rings at the venue this year. We will also organise a three-day fair. Boli Khela will be held on 25 April at 3 pm," he said.

Members of the committee including Chowdhury Farid, Anwar Hossain Badal, Taposh Dey and Apurba Barua were also present at the meeting.

According to the organisers, the Jabbarer Boli Khela has traditionally been held at the Laldighi field for a long time. However, after the recent renovation work, all kinds of activities have been prohibited there. Therefore, as an alternative, the wrestling event will be held in temporary wrestling rings in Laldighi Square.

Jabbarer Boli Khela

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

13h | Wheels
Priced at around Tk5 lakh, the City Boy is roughly about the size of a CNG and takes about two hours to charge. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki Motor's City Boy: Are electric cars the future of Bangladeshi public transport?

14h | Panorama
Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

1d | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

1d | TBS World
Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

10h | TBS Insight
Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

15h | TBS Stories
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

2
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka