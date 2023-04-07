Jabbarer Boli Khela on 25 April

The 114th edition of the historic Jobbarer Boli Khela, a traditional form of wrestling, is scheduled to take place in Chattogram on 25 April 2023.

To mark the occasion, a three-day fair will be held from 24-26 April at the Laldighi Square in the port city.

The decision was confirmed at the meeting of the Abdul Jabbar Memorial Wrestling Competition and Fair Committee on Wednesday.

Jawaharlal Hazari, president of the committee, said, "Jabbarer Boli Khela is not just a sport, it is a part of our tradition. In the past, the event was even arranged on the day of Eid."

"There will be makeshift wrestling rings at the venue this year. We will also organise a three-day fair. Boli Khela will be held on 25 April at 3 pm," he said.

Members of the committee including Chowdhury Farid, Anwar Hossain Badal, Taposh Dey and Apurba Barua were also present at the meeting.

According to the organisers, the Jabbarer Boli Khela has traditionally been held at the Laldighi field for a long time. However, after the recent renovation work, all kinds of activities have been prohibited there. Therefore, as an alternative, the wrestling event will be held in temporary wrestling rings in Laldighi Square.