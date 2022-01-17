Ivy visits rival Taimur with sweets, flowers

Narayanganj City Corporation's mayor-elect Selina Hayat Ivy Monday met her main rival candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker at his residence with sweets and flowers, a day after she won the election for the third time in a row.

Independent candidate Taimur and his family greeted Awami League candidate Ivy after she arrived at Taimur's house in the city's Masdair on Monday afternoon.

The two leaders spoke to the media at a joint press conference later. They also fed each other sweets.

Taimur congratulated Ivy and said Ivy would continue receiving his blessings and support. "Election is not an issue. It is natural that there will be victory and defeat. I was and will continue to be by her side," said Taimur.

Ivy Sunday defeated Taimur with a margin of nearly 67,000 votes, bagging about 160,000 votes. The turnout was 50% in the city of more than 5 lakh voters.

She had told journalists at her home earlier on Monday that she had wanted to meet uncle Taimur, but he had not been at home.

"He is senior to me. I had worked on his advice in the past and continue to do so. I will certainly do the jobs he stated in his manifesto that can be done easily."

During Ivy's visit, Taimur said, "I have a deep relationship with Ivy's father Ali Ahmed Chunka. He led me to join various social organisations. This relationship will never get hurt."

The independent candidate wished Ivy success, and urged Narayanganj people to cooperate with Ivy.

Mayor-elect Ivy said she would definitely take Taimur's advice.

"I previously took advice multiple times from him. In future, we will have mutual cooperation and maintain family ties," she noted.