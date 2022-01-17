Ivy meets Taimur with sweets

Bangladesh

17 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

Ivy meets Taimur with sweets

Ivy secured a third consecutive victory on Sunday’s elections

17 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Selina Hayat Ivy, mayor-elect of Narayanganj City Corporation visited rival candidate Taimur Alam Khandakar with sweets at his house today.

Accompanied by party leaders and activists, Ivy went to independent candidate Taimur's home at Masdaire in the city on Monday afternoon.

Ivy secured a third consecutive victory on Sunday's elections, breaking all the previous records of the country's city corporation polls.

According to the Election Commission data, Ivy bagged 1,59,097 votes while her main rival Taimur Alam Khandaker got 92,166 votes.

No untoward situation or clash was reported in any polling centre during the elections.

The NCC, the seventh-largest city corporation in the country, was formed by merging old Narayanganj and Kadamrasul municipalities in 2011.

Selina Hayat Ivy, then AL rebel candidate, won that election, getting 65% of the total 180,048 votes.

Her rival, Awami League candidate Shameem Osman, got 78,705 votes, 28% of the total votes. BNP withdrew candidature for a strategic reason in the 2011 election, which went in favour of the 'rebel' candidate Ivy.

In the second election held in 2016, Ivy contested as the Awami League candidate and won the election with 174,602 votes. Her main rival lawyer Sakhawat Hossain got 96,700 votes.
 

Top News

Selina Hayat Ivy / Taimur Alam Khandakar / Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

8h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

8h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

22h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1d | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1d | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre