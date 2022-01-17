Ivy meets Taimur with sweets

Selina Hayat Ivy, mayor-elect of Narayanganj City Corporation visited rival candidate Taimur Alam Khandakar with sweets at his house today.

Accompanied by party leaders and activists, Ivy went to independent candidate Taimur's home at Masdaire in the city on Monday afternoon.

Ivy secured a third consecutive victory on Sunday's elections, breaking all the previous records of the country's city corporation polls.

According to the Election Commission data, Ivy bagged 1,59,097 votes while her main rival Taimur Alam Khandaker got 92,166 votes.

No untoward situation or clash was reported in any polling centre during the elections.

The NCC, the seventh-largest city corporation in the country, was formed by merging old Narayanganj and Kadamrasul municipalities in 2011.

Selina Hayat Ivy, then AL rebel candidate, won that election, getting 65% of the total 180,048 votes.

Her rival, Awami League candidate Shameem Osman, got 78,705 votes, 28% of the total votes. BNP withdrew candidature for a strategic reason in the 2011 election, which went in favour of the 'rebel' candidate Ivy.

In the second election held in 2016, Ivy contested as the Awami League candidate and won the election with 174,602 votes. Her main rival lawyer Sakhawat Hossain got 96,700 votes.

