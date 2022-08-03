IVLP: 5 Bangladeshis embark on 3-week US visit

A five-member delegation from Bangladesh has embarked on a 3-week visit to the United States as a part of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

The group left the country for the United States on 22 July and is expected to return home on 15 August, reads a press release.

To mark their special contribution to the preservation of Bangladeshi heritage, the team was invited by the American state government.

The group includes Professor Maliha Nargis Ahmed; Jahangirnagar University Department of Archeology, heritage tourist and teacher Eliza Binte Elahi, Liberation War Museum Curator Amena Khatun, Directorate of Archeology Assistant Architect Khandaker Mahfuz Alam and Chalong CEO Ungchen Marma.

This year the IVLP theme for Bangladesh is 'Preserving Cultural: Heritage and Memory in the Digital Age'.

International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is a US government-sponsored project supervised by the US Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The programme is aimed at cultural exchange while presenting American values and culture to the world.

Since its launch in 1940, every year around five thousand guests are invited by the US government. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as most of the heads of the states and governments around the world are honorary members of IVLP alumni.