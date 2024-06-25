I've a friendly relation with every party and all in India: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 June) said she has a good, friendly relation with every political party and all in India.

"I've a good friendly relation with every party and all in India," she said at a press conference arranged in Ganabhaban over the outcomes of her recent visit to India.

The premier made the remarks, replying to a question from Nahar Khan of UNB over the former's meeting with President of Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi during the first of her two visits to New Delhi in quick succession.

Sheikh Hasina said she particularly has a good relation with Sonia Gandhi and their children, and the family members of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

"We've a family tie with Pranab Babu and his children. There is also a family bond between the family of Indira Gandhi and our family, which is above politics and all things," she said.

The PM went to New Delhi on 21 June on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

This was the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive term following the Lok Sabha elections.

Awami League general secretary and also road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, Deputy Leader of the House Matia Chowdhury, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, PM's Private Industry and Invest Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, AL presidium members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim MP and Kazi Zafarullah were on the dais.

PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan conducted the press conference.