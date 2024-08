Islamic University of Bangladesh (IUB) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Tanweer Hasan has resigned from his post.

According to a circular issued by the university on Thursday, the VC submitted his resignation to the President of Bangladesh, who is also the chancellor of the university.

Under the Private University Act, 2010, Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, the university's pro-vice chancellor, will assume the role of VC until further notice.